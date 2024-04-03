Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

ED traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $90.59. 1,829,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

