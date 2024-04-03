Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 96,350 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,824,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,464 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 420,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

