Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,977 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.8% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 91,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $6.83 on Tuesday, reaching $276.21. 2,220,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

