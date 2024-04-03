BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 15,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $251,159.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,581,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,551,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,925,303.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,989 shares of company stock worth $664,913. Insiders own 38.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

NYSE BRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

