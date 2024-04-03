BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

