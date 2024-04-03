BRP Inc. (DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 22nd

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$101.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.91. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.23.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

