Brokerages Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target at $28.14

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
View Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VERA opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Therapeutics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.