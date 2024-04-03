Brokerages Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target at $28.14

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock worth $36,250,598. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.