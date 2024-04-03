Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $76.83

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

