Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) PT at $22.60

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,977,000 after buying an additional 148,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

