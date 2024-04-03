Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $25.60

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 505.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.