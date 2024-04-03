Brokerages Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target at $9.82

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.54. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

