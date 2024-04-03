Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $105.50

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.