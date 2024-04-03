Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Enovix has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $23.90.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
