Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enovix by 73.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enovix by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $3,745,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Enovix has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

