Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 37,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

