British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 577,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
