BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.09

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 19537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BrightView Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

