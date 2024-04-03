Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BRID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of -0.58.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

