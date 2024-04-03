Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,170.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,370. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,945.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,717.61.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

