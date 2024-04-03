Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BP by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

BP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 1,940,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

