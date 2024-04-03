Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.94. 133,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,435. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

