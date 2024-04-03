Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $228.17. 115,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,410. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.41.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

