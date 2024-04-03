Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $93.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $93,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 825,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

