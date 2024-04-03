Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. 444,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.