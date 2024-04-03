Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,810 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,018 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

