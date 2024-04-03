Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. 178,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,884. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

