Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34% Affirm -39.19% -25.10% -7.76%

Risk & Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.33 $718.00 million $14.32 2.44 Affirm $1.59 billion 6.59 -$985.34 million ($2.49) -13.69

This table compares Bread Financial and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bread Financial and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 4 7 1 0 1.75 Affirm 6 8 3 0 1.82

Bread Financial currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $26.97, indicating a potential downside of 20.88%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Affirm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Affirm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months. The company has active merchants covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies with an omni-channel presence. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel and ticketing, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. Affirm Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

