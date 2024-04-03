BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Update

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BRC Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 245,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $922.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
