Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $558,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $333.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

