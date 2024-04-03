Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

