Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $381.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

