Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

