Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$319.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

TSE BYD opened at C$289.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$209.00 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$302.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$272.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

