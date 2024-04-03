Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $19.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOWL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bowlero

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Bowlero by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,087 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.