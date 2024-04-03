Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Argus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,004. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,252,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.