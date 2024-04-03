Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 2.2 %

Booking stock traded up $76.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,643.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,644. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,589.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,330.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

