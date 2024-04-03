BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $99.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.75.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.