BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 64,317 shares.The stock last traded at $98.45 and had previously closed at $98.64.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

