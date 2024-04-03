BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.88 and last traded at $129.88. 4,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 73,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $340,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 45.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

