Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 555,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 224,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 82,478 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 72,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,292. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

