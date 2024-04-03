Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 568,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blink Charging by 42.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 1,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 934,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK remained flat at $2.81 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,394. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLNK

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.