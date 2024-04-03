BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,625. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.