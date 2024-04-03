BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,625. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.