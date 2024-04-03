BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 27,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,780. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.