Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of BCX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,178. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
