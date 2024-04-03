Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BCX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,178. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

