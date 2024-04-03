BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,713. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

