BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock remained flat at $11.46 during trading on Wednesday. 11,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

