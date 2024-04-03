Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,597. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- About the Markup Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.