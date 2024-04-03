Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,597. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

