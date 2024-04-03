BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BTA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 7,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

