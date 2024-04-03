BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 8,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,816. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

