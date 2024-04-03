BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,116. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

