BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,822. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.34 per share, for a total transaction of 1,861,616.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,075,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately 328,038,637.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 2,196,942 shares of company stock worth $34,415,254 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 266,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

